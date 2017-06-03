With a high 95 mph fastball over the plate, Clayton Kershaw has joined a prominent pitching fraternity.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in the second inning of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kershaw, in his 277th game and 10th year with the Dodgers, is the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone. Hall of Famer Randy Johnson reached the mark in his 262nd career game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Kershaw becomes the 79th pitcher to join the 2,000 strikeout club.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw adds to his impressive list of feats after earning his 2,000th career strikeout in Friday's game against the Brewers. He becomes the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach the milestone. AP Photo/Morry Gash

Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar, who struck out swinging on a three-pitch at-bat, had the honor of being Kershaw's milestone victim at Miller Park.

Kershaw, 29, struck out as a batter in the bottom of the same inning on a curveball from Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP is the fourth pitcher to get to 2,000 strikeouts in a Dodgers uniform. The other three -- Don Sutton (2,696), Don Drysdale (2,486), and Sandy Koufax (2,396) -- are in the Hall of Fame.

Nolan Ryan holds the major league record for strikeouts with 5,714.