Chad Bettis, the Colorado Rockies right-hander diagnosed with testicular cancer late last year, will rejoin the team next week in Denver for workouts.

It will mark the latest step in his recovery since the diagnosis. Bettis had surgery to remove a testicle Nov. 29. Tests in March showed the cancer had spread, forcing Bettis to undergo chemotherapy. He has been away from the team since.

"I got my [chemotherapy] port out and will be joining the team when they come back from San Diego," Bettis said Friday, according to MLB.com. "I'm doing great."

Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis has been away from the team since March to undergo chemotherapy. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Rockies manager Bud Black indicated an official announcement will come from the team over the weekend.

"Chad Bettis will potentially be rejoining the team in a couple days," Black told reporters Friday. "I'll make it official when it becomes official. I'll let you know."

Bettis, 28, went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season and led the Colorado staff with 186 innings pitched. The Rockies won his last nine starts at Coors Field after June 9.