The great American pastime is going international for the Fourth of July.

Major League Baseball is going to host a home run derby featuring former All-Stars at Hyde Park in London.

The derby will feature Carlos Pena, Cliff Floyd and Shawn Green, and is part of a larger event called MLB Battlegrounds that begins June 30 at Pop Brixton and "asks everyone to pick a side" -- Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers. Pena and Floyd will represent the Red Sox, and Green will represent the Dodgers, Yahoo Sports! reports.

MLB also has promised special guests for the derby, and a home run challenge featuring stars from other sports such as football, cricket and hockey.

The event is in line with commissioner Rob Manfred's effort to grow the game internationally.