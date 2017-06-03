        <
          Ex-Reds 2B Brandon Phillips shocked 'somebody is wearing my No. 4'

          7:19 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Brandon Phillips, now with the Atlanta Braves after spending 11 seasons in Cincinnati, said Friday that he feels slighted the Reds issued his former No. 4 jersey to another player.

          "I still can't believe somebody is wearing my No. 4," Phillips told Cincinnati reporters. "That's kind of a slap in the face, too. But it is what it is. People have their own opinions, and I have mine."

          The second baseman hit .279 with 191 home runs, 851 RBIs and 194 stolen bases while being named to three NL All-Star teams during his time with the Reds. He was traded to Atlanta for two minor-league players prior to the season, but on Friday said he "still runs this (city)."

          Utility player Scooter Gennett now wears No. 4 for the Reds.

          "I wish I was still a 'Red Leg,'" Phillips said. "But I'm happy to play home for the Braves. I'm happy to be where I'm at (and) getting a cooked meal from my mom and being around my family, my friends. But my heart is always in Cincinnati."

          Phillips was given a loud ovation before his first at-bat in Cincinnati on Friday night.

