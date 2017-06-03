The New York Yankees have shut down Jacoby Ellsbury after the outfielder, who is on the concussion disabled list, recently began experiencing headaches again.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi told reporters Saturday that Ellsbury will visit with a neurologist when the team returns to New York next week.

Ellsbury has been sidelined since suffering a concussion on May 24, when he banged into the center-field wall at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees had planned for Ellsbury to take batting practice Friday but instead opted to shut him down.