The Kansas City Royals have optioned slumping outfielder Jorge Soler to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, recalling Billy Burns to take his place on the roster.

Soler was the Royals' prize acquisition in a trade that sent reliever Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old Cuban is batting .164 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games for Kansas City this season.

Soler spent time on the DL earlier this year with a strained oblique.