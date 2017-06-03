Jameson Taillon will make a third rehab start Wednesday, after which he is expected to rejoin the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates are targeting 85-90 pitches for the right-hander in the start for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Taillon is returning from May 8 surgery to treat testicular cancer.

"He's gonna pitch one more ... He's gonna go out and make another start (June) 7," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "We're going to look for however many ups we get him at 85 to 90 pitches."

Taillon has been strong in his first two rehab starts, allowing just one unearned run in eight combined innings for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. He threw 47 and 68 pitches, respectively, in the two appearances.