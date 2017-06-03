        <
        >

          Ex-Diamondback Luis Gonzalez helps woman out of car after wreck

          7:18 PM ET
          ESPN.com news services

          Former major league player Luis Gonzalez helped pull a woman from her smashed car while another vehicle involved in the accident caught fire.

          "I just reacted. I didn't think about it, to be honest with you," Gonzalez told The Arizona Republic.

          Gonzalez was driving with two friends when two other vehicles collided head-on in a Phoenix suburb Friday.

          Gonzalez said it was a "pretty scary incident," but that he assisted to get the dazed and groggy woman out of her car and to safety as quickly as he could.

          Artie Cuffari, one of Gonzalez's friends, said they saw the other car jump the median before it collided with the woman's car.

          "Gonzo pulled her out and held her the whole time," Cuffari told The Arizona Republic. "She didn't know what hit her."

          Cuffari helped the other driver while the second companion called 911.

          Gonzalez is a Phoenix-area sports hero since his game-winning hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. He now works in the team's front office.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

