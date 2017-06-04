The San Francisco Giants activated outfielder Hunter Pence from the disabled list on Sunday and optioned rookie infielder Christian Arroyo to Triple-A Sacramento.

Pence has been sidelined since May 13 with a left hamstring strain.

Arroyo, 22, is hitting .192 with three home runs and 14 RBIs this season. The Giants promoted Arroyo last month after he hit .446 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games with Sacramento.

Pence wasn't in Sunday's lineup against the Phillies as his flight arrived in Philadelphia after 1 a.m. ET. He is expected to be in the lineup Monday against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Pence, 34, is hitting .243 with three home runs and 16 RBIs this season.