The Brewers acquired 18-year-old infielder Yeison Coca from the Red Sox on Monday to complete last December's trade that sent reliever Tyler Thornburg to Boston.

The Brewers also acquired third baseman Travis Shaw in the trade. Shaw is batting .292 with 10 home runs and leads the Brewers in RBIs (40) and hits (59).

Coca hit .307 with one home run and 26 RBIs in the Dominican Summer League last year, his first as a professional.

Thornburg hasn't pitched this season because of an impingement in his right shoulder. He went 8-5 with 13 saves and a 2.15 ERA last season for the Brewers.

The Brewers also acquired minor league infielder Mauricio Dubon, who is hitting .294 with two home runs and 23 RBIs at Double-A Biloxi this season, and minor league pitcher Josh Pennington in the trade.