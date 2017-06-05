The Chicago Cubs placed closer Wade Davis on the paternity leave list Monday and recalled right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

Davis and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Players on paternity leave can miss up to three days.

The team announced the moves before Monday night's game against Miami.

