It's a waiting game for Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox.

Rodriguez got a second opinion on his injured right knee from Dr. James Andrews on Monday in Pensacola, Florida, as expected.

Despite a report by CSNNE.com that Andrews recommended that Rodriguez rest for three to four weeks, a shutdown period that likely would sideline the lefty thorough the All-Star break, the Red Sox said they were still awaiting Andrews' report.

"We would not anticipate having anything until [Tuesday]," Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Rodriguez fell while warming up in the bullpen before his start Thursday night. He said the injury, diagnosed as a subluxation of his knee, didn't bother him during a 94-pitch outing but flared up the following day.

It isn't the first time Rodriguez has dealt with this type of injury. He dislocated his right knee in spring training last year and in winter ball in December. Red Sox manager John Farrell described it as an "anatomical" condition that leaves Rodriguez prone to such injuries, a problem that dates to his years in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system.

Rodriguez went to see Andrews to determine if he can take a conservative approach to the injury (rest and rehab) and pitch through it for the rest of the season before eventually discussing surgery.

The Red Sox have been encouraged by Rodriguez's progress this season. He has a 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and has completed at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts.

Left-hander Brian Johnson is the leading candidate to take Rodriguez's spot in the rotation Saturday against the Detroit Tigers despite leaving his start last weekend at Triple-A Pawtucket with a hamstring cramp. Johnson is still expected to throw his between-starts bullpen session, and if that goes well, he could be called up to pitch Saturday.