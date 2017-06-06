Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says he has no regrets about retiring and squashed any talk of him returning to the diamond.

"I'm happy," Ortiz told the Boston Globe. "I did the right thing."

Ortiz has consciously stayed away from Fenway Park this season to let the team develop a new identity in the post-Big Papi era.

"I just retired. I don't want to be bothering anybody. I'm like that. One of these days I'll show up," Ortiz said. "I just want to give the guys their space."

That day will certainly occur this month -- the organization will retire Ortiz's No. 34 in a ceremony on June 23.

"It's coming up. I'm looking forward to seeing the fans," he said.

And if Ortiz does return to the team, it will be in a position that has yet to be created.

"We've been talking. But right now I'm very busy," he said. "We're going back and forth, and at some point it's going to happen. That organization is what I am. We've been talking."

But Ortiz's statements won't deter hopes of him trotting back out to the batter's box. Pedro Martinez, another former Red Sox great, tweeted he'd love to see Ortiz come back.

Big Papi is working out, and I know he is in baseball shape, and the @RedSox could use a bit of his bat. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 6, 2017

Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion during his storied career with the Red Sox.