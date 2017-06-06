Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was back in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Monday night for the first time since he underwent surgery to replace his pacemaker.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted a picture of Lasorda being greeted by a standing ovation and waving to the crowd.

Late last month, Dodgers officials announced Lasorda was doing "well" after having surgery to insert a new pacemaker on May 25.

The 89-year-old former Dodgers manager spent over two weeks in the hospital before being released following a few days of post-surgery rehab.

Lasorda has a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 2012 when he received a pacemaker for the first time. He has been hospitalized several times in the past year, including after a fall in August.

Lasorda is a special adviser to the Dodgers' chairman. He guided the team to two World Series titles, including its last in 1988. He has spent nearly seven decades in the Dodgers organization, beginning as a minor league pitcher in 1949.

Lasorda makes numerous appearances on behalf of the team, traveling often for charitable appearances, community events and visits to military personnel.