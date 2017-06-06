Former Vanderbilt star and current Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson gave back to his alma mater, donating a new sound system to the school's weight room.

The Vanderbilt football team showed its appreciation in a video posted Monday to the program's official Twitter account.

Commodores senior wide receiver C.J. Duncan, wearing a Braves No. 7 Swanson jersey, says in the video that "we really appreciate the new sound system." The players then started dancing with House of Pain's "Jump Around" blaring over the new sound system.

Swanson replied on his Twitter account, tweeting "Once a VandyBoy, always a VandyBoy."

Swanson, 23, was selected by the Diamondbacks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft and was traded to his hometown Braves later that year. Swanson led the Commodores to the championship series of the 2015 College World Series, where they were defeated by Virginia.