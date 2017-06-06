SALT LAKE CITY -- A minor league baseball team in Utah is under scrutiny for a planned "Hourglass Appreciation Night" promotion.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a news release for the event referencing women's bodies disappeared from the Ogden Raptors website Monday.

The announcement said a different woman would appear each half-inning and pose for pictures with fans during the Aug. 11 game. The release promised "gorgeous women whose curves rival those of any stud pitching prospect!"

The Raptors are a minor league affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers based in Ogden, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The team didn't immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Another Utah minor league baseball team, the Orem Owlz, apologized and canceled a promotion called "Caucasian Heritage Night" in 2015.