Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt doesn't think outfielder Odubel Herrera is the type of player that the Philadelphia Phillies can build their team around.

"My honest answer to that would be no because of a couple of things,." Schmidt told SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday. "First of all, it's a language barrier. Because of that, I think he can't be a guy that would sort of sit in a circle with four, five American players and talk about the game. Or try and learn about the game or discuss the inner workings of the game. Or come over to a guy and say, 'Man, you gotta run that ball out.'

"[He] just can't be -- because of the language barrier -- that kind of a player."

Herrera, who signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract in December, is hitting .234 this season. But the flashy center fielder has been hot of late, going 8-of-13 with two home runs and eight RBIs in his last three games.

"I think the fans love him. He's not afraid to do things that sort of irk the other team if you will, and you know what that is," Schmidt said. "I probably would hate him if I played against him because of his antics on the field, but he's not afraid. He's not afraid to do that.

"... Those are the reasons that I don't think you can build a team around him. Now, I truly think he can hit second or first on a championship team. There's no question about that."