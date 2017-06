The Detroit Tigers activated second baseman Ian Kinsler from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and sent outfielder JaCoby Jones to Triple-A Toledo.

Kinsler, 34, has been out with hamstring injury and last played on May 26. He will bat leadoff on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

The four-time All-Star has gotten off to a slow start this season, hitting .239 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Jones, 25, is hitting .137 with one home and four RBIs this season.