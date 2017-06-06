The Chicago Cubs have activated closer Wade Davis from the paternity leave list.

Davis missed one game, on Monday -- the day his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, a boy.

Davis is 2-0 with a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 12 saves in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

To make room for Davis on the 25-man roster, Chicago optioned right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro to Triple-A Iowa.

Floro made two appearances with the Cubs last month, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings.