After a rough start to the season, 44-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon was placed on the disabled list with a left oblique strain by the Atlanta Braves.

Colon has two wins against a league-leading seven losses and a 7.78 ERA. In his last start Monday against the Phillies, Colon surrendered eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Bartolo Colon has struggled so far with the Braves. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Braves manager Brian Snitker says Colon has received treatment "for a while" for the oblique problem, but added he doesn't believe the injury is "huge."

Colon signed a one-year, $12.5 million contract with Atlanta this offseason. He was coming off a solid season with the Mets in which he went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA.

Colon is a four-time All-Star who won the Cy Young in 2005 with Cleveland. He's also pitched for the Angels, A's, White Sox, Red Sox, Expos and Yankees.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.