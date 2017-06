The Miami Marlins have placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle bruise.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Bour leads Miami with 16 homers and is tied for first with 40 RBIs.

He was hurt while running the bases Saturday, grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance Sunday and didn't play in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

In a corresponding roster move, Miami recalled catcher Tomás Telis from Triple-A New Orleans.