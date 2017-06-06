NEW YORK -- One day after getting a second opinion on his balky right knee, Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez said it's untrue that he was told he will have to rest for three to four weeks before getting back on a mound.

But it would almost be better for Rodriguez if he was.

Both Rodriguez and Red Sox manager John Farrell said there isn't any timetable for the left-hander to make his return. Rodriguez likely will resume throwing off flat ground later this week, according to Farrell, but Rodriguez said Dr. James Andrews stressed the need for rest and strengthening his knee with exercise before he pitches again.

Eduardo Rodriguez has a 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and has completed at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

This marks the third time in 16 months that Rodriguez has suffered a subluxation of his knee. He was encouraged, however, that Andrews said he will be able to pitch again this season without undergoing surgery.

"[Andrews] said rest your knee and get the knee ready, take your time to get back," Rodriguez said before the Red Sox opened a three-game series against the division-leading New York Yankees. "Make it stronger and that's it. I read about the timetable, but I don't know who told you guys about that because nobody said anything about the time."

Said Farrell: "I'm aware of some reports that are out there, but we've not been given any kind of a time frame by Dr. Andrews."

CSNNE.com reported that Rodriguez was told he would be shut down from throwing off a mound for three to four weeks, which might wind up being the case. Rodriguez missed nearly two months last season after injuring his knee during spring training.

Rodriguez and Farrell are optimistic that the pitcher won't be sidelined for that long this time because he was able to throw 94 pitches last Thursday night in Baltimore after falling in the bullpen while delivering a warm-up pitch before the game. But Farrell also has said in the past that Rodriguez is anatomically prone to such knee injuries. He slipped on the mound in winter ball in December and fell while shagging fly balls in batting practice in February 2016.

"I guess the real [difference] is that he went out and pitched 5 2/3 innings [last Thursday]," Farrell said. "In any of those previous instances, he didn't even attempt to pitch."

It's possible Rodriguez could eventually require surgery to fix the problem.

"I'm not thinking about surgery. I'm thinking about getting back," Rodriguez said. "Because if you're thinking about surgery, you're getting your mind out of where it needs to be. You're thinking of making it stronger and wait for my knee to give me the time to get back."

Rodriguez has a 3.54 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) and has completed at least six innings in seven of his past eight starts.

Left-hander Brian Johnson remains the likeliest candidate to take Rodriguez's spot in the rotation despite slipping on the mound during a start in Triple-A Pawtucket last Friday night. Johnson threw a 33-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and had "no restrictions," according to the report Farrell received from Triple-A pitching coach Bob Kipper.