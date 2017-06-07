Scooter Gennett joins SportsCenter to explain how his Reds teammates encouraged him throughout the game to hit four home runs and what it means to him to achieve the feat in Cincinnati. (1:53)

CINCINNATI -- Reds left fielder Scooter Gennett hit four homers -- including a grand slam -- and drove in a career-high 10 runs in a 13-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Gennett had an RBI single and his second career grand slam off Adam Wainwright, who hadn't allowed one since 2013. He followed with a two-run shot and a solo homer off John Gant, and another two-run shot off John Brebbia that put Cincinnati ahead 13-1.

He became the 17th major leaguer with four home runs in a game and the first since Josh Hamilton in 2012.

Gennett told Fox Sports Ohio, "I never thought I'd hit four home runs in a game -- ever. But I'm blessed."

No Reds player ever had hit four home runs. Gennett is the first Reds player with three homers in a game since Joey Votto did it on June 9, 2015, against the Phillies.

Gennett began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Prior to Tuesday night, Gennett had never hit four home runs in even an 11-game span. The shortest span over which he hit four HRs was a 12-game span from Aug. 10-23, 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Gennett's 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

The last Reds player with eight RBIs was Ken Griffey Jr. against the Indians on July 8, 2000.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.