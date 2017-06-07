Major League Baseball is investigating allegations by Derek Norris' former fiancée that the Tampa Bay Rays catcher "physically and mentally abused'' her during their relationship, league spokesman Pat Courtney told ESPN.com on Tuesday night.

Kristen Eck made the charges in an Instagram post in which she described being abused by "the man I thought I was going to marry'' before leaving him a year ago with no access to a car and $300 to her name. She did not specifically refer to Norris by name in the post, but a 2015 interview she did with MLB Central identified her as Norris' fiancée.

Norris, 28, has played six seasons in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and the Rays. He signed as a free agent with Tampa Bay in late March after being released by the Washington Nationals earlier in spring training.