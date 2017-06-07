Shortstop Jean Segura and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal reportedly includes a $17 million option for 2023.

Segura is in his first season with Seattle, which acquired him in a five-player trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks in November. The Mariners gave up a talented, young pitcher -- Taijuan Walker -- for Segura, but in exchange, they got a leadoff hitter in a position of long need.

Segura has done nothing to disappoint in his first season in Seattle. The 27-year-old is currently leading the American League in batting average at .341, with 29 runs scored and a .391 on-base percentage.

His only problem has been injuries. Segura was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday after he sprained his ankle on a slide into second base against the Colorado Rockies. There is no timetable for his return.

That marked his second stint on the disabled list. He suffered a hamstring injury in April and missed 12 games.

In 2016, Segura hit .319 with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. He led the National League with 203 hits and posted a career-high 5.7 WAR.

ZDeportes first reported news of the agreed-to extension.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.