          Gerardo Parra headed to DL after leaving game with strained quad

          1:38 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Colorado Rockies left fielder Gerardo Parra is headed to the disabled list after exiting Tuesday night's game with a strained right quad, according to manager Bud Black.

          Parra pulled up lame on an attempted steal of second base in the third inning of Colorado's 11-3 win over Cleveland. He was replaced by Ian Desmond.

          "We're hoping for the best on this one, that it's a mild strain," Black said. "Hopefully, he'll be back in a couple of weeks."

          Parra, 30, is batting .318 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 49 games for the NL West-leading Rockies (37-23).

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

