Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, who has played just seven games this season after missing the first two months due to injury, is facing the prospect of missing more time.

Beltre sprained his left ankle in Tuesday night's 10-8 home win over the New York Mets. X-rays were negative, according to The Dallas Morning News. However, Beltre is due to be re-evaluated, and he said he doesn't expect to play Wednesday night.

Beltre hit first base awkwardly when he had an RBI fielder's choice in the first inning, but he remained in the game until coming out for a pinch runner after he walked in the sixth. Afterward, he was wearing a protective boot.

"It got a little worse. I was trying to finish the game," said Beltre, who missed the first 51 games this season with a right calf strain. "We'll wait a couple of days and see how it goes."

Beltre also had issues with his left calf during spring training.

He said it was difficult to put weight on his left ankle after Tuesday night's game.

"I missed 50-something games and then to have this happen after [seven] games, yeah, it's a little frustrating," he said, according to The Dallas Morning News. "What can I do?"

