The Washington Nationals' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night ended with a testy exchange.

With a runner on second base, Nationals closer Koda Glover fanned Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig for the final out and then shouted in the direction of home plate. Not pleased, Puig walked toward the mound and twice appeared to ask Glover what he said.

Glover took off his cap and tossed aside his glove as players from both teams quickly intervened to keep the two separated. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman pulled Glover away, and nothing escalated before the squads headed off the field.

"Tempers flared a little bit," Glover said. "It is what it is. I don't have any hard feelings toward him. He was staring at me, and I didn't like it."

Puig did not speak to reporters after the game.

The Dodgers took a tense divisional-round playoff series between the teams last year, winning in five games.

The Nationals have won both games between the teams so far this season, with the finale of their current series set for Wednesday's matinee, featuring Washington star Stephen Strasburg and Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.