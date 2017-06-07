NEW YORK -- Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has apologized for his on-air remarks that pitchers such as Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed translators on the mound.

Editor's Picks NESN apologizes for Remy's translator remarks Jerry Remy said pitchers should "learn baseball language" and not rely on mound visits from translators, which are permitted under MLB rules. On Wednesday, NESN issued a statement apologizing for his remarks.

Schmidt calls Herrera, apologizes for comment Hours after saying Odubel Herrera isn't the type of player you can build a team around because of the language barrier, Mike Schmidt called the Phillies outfielder and apologized. 1 Related

Remy apologized on Twitter a day after he said during the NESN telecast of the game between Boston and New York that pitchers such as the Japanese-born Tanaka should "learn baseball language."

His comments quickly drew sharp criticism on social media.

"I sincerely apologize to those who were offended by my comments during the telecast last night," Remy tweeted Wednesday.

The Red Sox and NESN released statements distancing themselves from Remy's remarks.

Remy has been a popular Red Sox announcer since 1988. He was a Boston infielder for seven seasons and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

In 2013, Major League Baseball adopted a rule that permitted interpreters to join mound conferences.

On Tuesday, Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said that outfielder Odubel Herrera is not a player the Philadelphia Phillies could build around because of a language barrier. Schmidt later called Herrera and apologized.