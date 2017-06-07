ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre is out of the Texas Rangers' lineup because of a sprained left ankle, a little more than a week after finally making his season debut.

Beltre wasn't listed on the lineup posted in the Rangers' clubhouse before Wednesday night's game against the New York Mets. Adrian Beltre sprained his left ankle in just his seventh game of the season on Tuesday and isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets. Rick Yeatts/Getty Images

After missing the first 51 games this season with calf issues, Beltre was activated last week. He has a hit in all seven games he has played.

The veteran third baseman, who is 48 hits away from 3,000 in his career, jammed his ankle when he hit first base awkwardly on an RBI fielder's choice grounder in the first inning Tuesday night.

Beltre stayed in the game and got his 2,852nd career hit but was removed for a pinch runner after a walk in the sixth. He had a protective boot on his foot after the game.