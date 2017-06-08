The Pirates attempt a double steal with Andrew McCutchen sliding into third base. McCutchen's cleat makes contact with the left wrist of Manny Machado, who leaves the game. (0:36)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado was removed from the team's game Wednesday night after being accidentally spiked in the left hand and wrist.

After the game, a 9-6, 11-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Buck Showalter said X-rays on Machado's hand were negative, but an MRI may be performed.

Showalter said Machado has a "pretty deep" cut on his hand and a "deep bruise."

Machado was injured while attempting to apply a tag to Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Machado was looked at by trainers at the time but stayed in the game.

He was eventually removed in the bottom of the third inning, as Ruben Tejada stood in the on-deck circle in Machado's place.

The Orioles were retired in the inning before Tejada got a chance to bat, but he assumed Machado's position at third base at the top of the fourth inning.

Baltimore recently acquired Tejada in a trade with the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old infielder was added to the team's roster on Tuesday.

Machado finished Wednesday night 0-for-1 and is batting .213 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs. He is the leader in All-Star Game voting among AL third basemen.