Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera appeared to be clipped in the head by the helmet of Nick Castellanos after Castellanos was removed for a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of Detroit's 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Video showed Castellanos apparently trying to slam his helmet into a cubby hole in the dugout, only to have it bounce back toward Cabrera.

"Miggy seems to be fine," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "Nick's a competitive guy. He wants to run the bases. It was my call to put (Andrew) Romine in there at the time, so he was upset that he got pinch-run for, because of his competitive nature, and quite frankly, he's actually a decent baserunner. The fact of the matter is that Romine was going to play third, and Romine might be our best baserunner, so if I'm going to make the move, I might as well make the move right there."

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with a walk, while Castellanos provided a single in the win -- the team's fifth victory in its last six games.

