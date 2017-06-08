Major League Baseball is investigating an accusation of domestic violence against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, a league official confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

Addison Russell is being investigated by Major League Baseball. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

During Wednesday night's Cubs game against the Marlins, in which Addison Russell did not play, Melisa Russell posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit in a body of water. The text read: "Being free to be able to make your own choices for your own happiness beats being cheated on, lied to, & disrespected any day. #herestonewbeginnings #onlygetsbetterfromhere" The post and subsequent comment have since been deleted.

A Cubs official told the Chicago Sun-Times that the team is looking into the matter but would have no comment at this time.

In 2015, the league and players union agreed to a new, more rigorous domestic violence policy. Former Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended 30 games under the policy last season. Mets closer Jeurys Familia, infielder Jose Reyes and Braves outfielder Hector Olivera have also received lengthy suspensions under the policy.

After an All-Star season for the championship Cubs last season, Russell is struggling this year. Entering Thursday's play, Russell, 23, was batting .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs and his errors are up. Javier Baez has been seeing more time at shortstop.