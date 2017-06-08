The Pirates attempt a double steal with Andrew McCutchen sliding into third base. McCutchen's cleat makes contact with the left wrist of Manny Machado, who leaves the game. (0:36)

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado came through his MRI with no issues, a team source told ESPN's Buster Olney on Thursday. Machado is considered day to day.

Machado was removed from the team's game Wednesday night after being accidentally spiked in the left hand and wrist.

Matthew Hazlett/Getty Images

After the game manager Buck Showalter said X-rays on Machado's hand were negative, but an MRI was performed.

Showalter said Machado has a "pretty deep" cut on his hand and a "deep bruise."

Machado was injured while attempting to apply a tag to Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Machado, batting .213 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs, is the leader in All-Star Game voting among AL third basemen.