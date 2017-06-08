Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday and sent back to Houston to get his neck examined by doctors.

In a corresponding move, the Astros called up Francis Martes, their top pitching prospect, from Triple-A Fresno. Martes is expected to pitch initially out of the bullpen for the Astros.

Keuchel was placed on the disabled list last month because of a pinched nerve in his neck. Before this season he had never been on the disabled list, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He was scratched from his start Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals because of illness. It is not known if Keuchel's neck discomfort is related to the illness.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Keuchel had been "sick for the last couple of days.''

"He didn't feel great coming in,'' Hinch said. "As he started his throwing program in the bullpen, a couple of things happened. One, he didn't feel great. Two, he didn't look great to the coaches, so we scratched him. We found out as guys were finishing up their warmups.

"He went back to the hotel. He's had some problems. He's lost a little bit of weight over the last few days. He hasn't felt a ton of energy.''

Keuchel, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, leads the majors this season in wins (9) and ERA (1.67)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.