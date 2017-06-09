Joe Maddon says he's spoken with Addison Russell after the shortstop denied an accusation of domestic violence against his wife. (1:04)

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was back in the clubhouse on Friday, one day after denying an accusation of domestic violence against his wife.

Russell was not in the lineup for the Friday afternoon game against the Colorado Rockies but was available to play off the bench, if needed. He told reporters the social media posts that led to a Major League Baseball investigation of possible domestic violence between him and his wife made him "sad."

"I didn't show up yesterday. I was watching the game on TV. I felt sad, man," he said. "This is what I do, this is what I love. I love being here, in this clubhouse with the boys, having fun. This is my home."

He added: "I'm happy I got that day, mentally, just to relax."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon on Thursday said Russell would be held out of the lineup as the investigation plays out.

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

Russell issued a statement on Thursday that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.