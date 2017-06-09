St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak announced a series of coaching changes and player reassignments Friday.

Veteran third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been designated for assignment, and third base coach Chris Maloney has been reassigned within the organization. Mike Schildt will take over for Maloney.

In addition, assistant hitting coach Bill Mueller will take a leave of absence while Ron "Pop" Warner and Mark Budaska have been reassigned from the minor leagues to the coaching staff.

The Cardinals completed an 0-7 trip before returning to St. Louis to open a homestand Friday.

"This is not how envisioned ... this season," Mozeliak said. "You can't just blow the whole thing up. You've gotta start somewhere." "I hope everybody recognizes all of us feel responsible for where we are."

Mozeliak also announced that second baseman Kolten Wong has been activated from the disabled list.