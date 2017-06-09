NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees are pushing back the next start for struggling ace Masahiro Tanaka from Sunday to Monday.

"It's no big deal," Tanaka said. "It just gives me a day."

The move will allow Tanaka to miss facing the hard-hitting Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx and instead oppose the light-hitting Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Anaheim, California.

Tanaka is 5-6 with a 6.55 ERA. He has allowed 10 runs in 10 2/3 innings against the Orioles in two starts this season.

"He's had some trouble with Baltimore this year," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi said he does not know yet who will start on Sunday in Tanaka's place against the Orioles.

"There are internal candidates," Girardi said.

Girardi wouldn't say who the candidates are, but long reliever Chad Green has pitched well. If the Yankees started Green, they would likely need to bring up a reliever to back him up because Green could only go about 50 pitches.

The Yankees could also call up Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Mitchell is slated to start Saturday for Scranton, but he could be held out. Top pitching prospect Chance Adams is in line to start Sunday, but it is probably unlikely since he is not on the 40-man roster.

Girardi said he will not go to a six-man rotation since the move is a one-time decision.