HOUSTON -- Los Angeles Angels center fielder Cameron Maybin, in his first game back from the disabled list, became the first American League player since Rajai Davis in 2013 to have four steals in a game, and just the 12th player since 1913 to have four steals and score four runs.

After missing nine games with an oblique injury, Maybin had three hits and tied a franchise record with a career-high four steals to help the Angels beat the Houston Astros 9-4 on Friday night.

He doubled, had two infield singles and scored four times while moving into first place in the American League with 17 steals.

"I just really enjoy just creating some havoc out there, putting some pressure on the guys,'' Maybin said. "I've always been pretty good at getting bags, and tonight they just didn't do a great job of holding me and I got some really good jumps out there.''

"He's been running the bases great, it's great to get him back in the lineup, especially leading off,'' manager Mike Scioscia said. "He set a tone for sure.''

Matt Shoemaker (6-3) pitched seven solid innings, Martín Maldonado added a two-run homer in the seventh and Kole Calhoun had three RBIs as the Angels won for the third time in four games.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for the Astros, whose streak of 12 straight games with at least five runs ended.

Maybin got things going immediately, hitting a leadoff single before stealing second base with one out. After a walk by Albert Pujols, Maybin stole third before walks by Yunel Escobar and Luis Valbuena put the Angels up 1-0.

Maybin hit a ground-rule double with one on and one out in the second. Los Angeles made it 3-0 when Calhoun drove in two runs with a single with one out in the second.

Maybin singled with no outs in the fourth, stole second base and later advanced to third on an error by third baseman Bregman. The Angels extended the lead to 5-2 when he scored on a single by Calhoun.

Maybin got things going again in the sixth when he drew a walk with no outs. He stole second and took third on a groundout by Calhoun before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Pujols to leave the Angels up 6-2.

