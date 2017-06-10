Former major league pitcher Chris Leroux, who spent parts of six seasons with three teams, will be the star of "The Bachelor Canada," it was announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old Leroux had a career 6.03 ERA with 66 strikeouts over 71 2/3 career innings with the Marlins, Pirates and Yankees. His best performance was his 2011 season in Pittsburgh, when he posted a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings.

The Montreal native also pitched for the Canadian national team.

Leroux told ET Canada on Thursday that his ideal winner from the field of 25 women will fit his "laid-back" lifestyle and "like me for me."