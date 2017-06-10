Addison Russell was back in the Chicago Cubs' starting lineup Saturday, two days after the shortstop denied an accusation of domestic violence against his wife.

Editor's Picks Cubs SS Russell back at Wrigley amid probe Cubs shortstop Addison Russell told reporters on Friday that the social media posts that led to an MLB investigation of possible domestic violence between him and his wife made him "sad."

Russell was batting eighth in Chicago's lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

He did not play in Friday's loss to Colorado but did address reporters, saying that the social media posts that led to a Major League Baseball investigation of possible domestic violence made him "sad."

In a post on Instagram, Russell's wife, Melisa, accused her husband of cheating and implied that the couple was breaking up. A comment related to the post from someone Melisa Russell identifies as a close friend accused the player of physically abusing his wife.

Russell issued a statement on Thursday that said: "Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment."

The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark for Thursday's series opener against the Rockies. He was back at Wrigley Field on Friday but did not play in Chicago's 5-3 loss.