Giancarlo Stanton left the Miami Marlins' game Saturday after being hit on the right wrist with a pitch by Trevor Williams of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team said X-rays were negative, calling the injury a right wrist contusion. He is day-to-day.

Stanton took an inside fastball on a 2-2 Williams pitch off the inside part of the wrist in the top of the first inning in Pittsburgh. He left in obvious pain, with Ichiro Suzuki coming on to replace him in right field.

Stanton has been on a tear of late, hitting .313 this month. His 16 home runs are one behind the National League lead.

On Friday night, Stanton smashed a 449-foot home run over the batter's eye at PNC Park in a 12-7 Marlins win over the Pirates.

Stanton has battled injuries in the past. He missed 87 games in 2015 with a fractured left wrist after getting hit by a pitch. He also missed the last six weeks of 2016 with a groin strain.