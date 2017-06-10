Jonathan Villar robs Chris Herrmann with a diving stop and saves a run but would eventually leave the field on a cart. (0:49)

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a back injury.

The speedy infielder was taken off the field on a cart in the eighth inning of Friday night's 8-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after the game that Villar had experienced back spasms and was being taken for X-rays.

Villar made a diving stop of Chris Herrmann's sharp grounder in short right field and twisted to throw the runner out, but then fell down in obvious pain.

He tried to get off the field without the cart, but trainers eventually decided to take Villar away on the vehicle.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.