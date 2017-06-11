        <
        >

          Aaron Judge hits 496-foot HR, longest since tracking began

          play
          Judge's homer goes as far as the eye can see (0:40)

          Aaron Judge's home run in the bottom of the sixth inning shoots the outfield at 496 feet, making it the longest home run since ESPN began tracking in 2009. (0:40)

          5:13 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit a home run Sunday at Yankee Stadium against the Baltimore Orioles that traveled 496 feet, the longest distance a home run has traveled since ESPN began tracking home runs in 2009.

          Judge's homer, his 20th of the season, was hit to left center in the sixth inning.

          Judge added his 21st homer in the seventh. He is the first Yankees player age 25 or younger to hit 20 home runs before the All-Star break since Roger Maris in 1960.

          Giancarlo Stanton and Wladimir Balentien are the only players to hit a home run that traveled 490 or more feet since 2009.

          Longest HR since ESPN started tracking:

          Aaron Judge: 496 feet
          Wladimir Balentien: 495
          Giancarlo Stanton: 495
          Giancarlo Stanton: 494
          Giancarlo Stanton: 490

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.