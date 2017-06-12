The Tampa Bay Rays will place starting pitcher Matt Andriese on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday because of a right hip stress reaction.

The right-hander lasted one inning against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and was expecting to go back on the DL, which he was on earlier this month due to a groin strain.

Andriese, who is 5-1 this season with a 3.54 ERA, called the situation "very frustrating."

To replace Andriese, the Rays called up right-hander Jacob Faria to start Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Faria won his only appearance this season, throwing 6⅓ innings while allowing one run on three hits against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.