The Houston Astros have placed right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on the 10-day disabled list because of lower back discomfort, the team told reporters Monday.

McCullers, whose move is retroactive to Friday, joins Dallas Keuchel, Collin McHugh and Charlie Morton as Astros starters currently on the disabled list.

Lance McCullers joins a growing list of Astros starters on the disabled list. Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire

Even with their health issues, the Astros enter Monday with the fifth-best ERA from starting pitchers this season at 3.60.

McCullers is 6-1 this season with a 2.58 ERA.

In his place, Joe Musgrove has been activated from the DL following a shoulder injury. He is slated to start Monday against the Texas Rangers.