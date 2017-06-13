New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, who returned this past weekend from a hamstring injury, has left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with a sore left heel.

Cespedes was visited in the field in the fifth inning by Mets manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez. He stayed in the game to take his turn at-bat in the bottom of the inning, but didn't come back to the field to play in the sixth.

Cespedes went 1-for-3 before being pulled. He was replaced in the left field by Juan Lagares.

Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return on Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks.

He didn't play on Sunday but was available to pinch hit, according to Collins. Cespedes returned to the lineup on Monday for the series opener against the Cubs.