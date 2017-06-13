After returning from the disabled list with a hamstring injury, Yoenis Cespedes appears in pain after crossing first base on a double play. He stays in the game until the sixth inning, when he appears to limp out of the dugout. (0:44)

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, who returned this past weekend from a hamstring injury, left Monday night's 6-1 win against the Chicago Cubs with a sore left heel.

Cespedes was visited in the field in the fifth inning by Mets manager Terry Collins and trainer Ray Ramirez. He stayed in the game to take his turn at bat in the bottom of the inning, but he didn't return to the field in the sixth.

Cespedes said after the game the heel has bothered him for years, and that he expected to play Tuesday night. "I'm just trying to be a little cautious,'' he said through a translator.

Cespedes went 1-for-3 before being pulled. He was replaced in the left field by Juan Lagares.

Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return on Saturday from a left hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list for six weeks.

He didn't play on Sunday but was available to pinch hit, according to Collins.

Cespedes returned to the lineup on Monday for the series opener against the Cubs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.