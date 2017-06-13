Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw, who was reinstated from the family medical emergency list Tuesday, revealed the nature of his newborn daughter's medical situation that kept him away from the team, telling reporters she had to undergo open-heart surgery Friday.

Shaw said his daughter, Ryann, also had to undergo another surgery Saturday because of complications but is in stable condition. He said additional surgeries are expected in his daughter's future.

Shaw has been out since June 8. He is hitting cleanup Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals and enters the game with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.

The Brewers also said right-hander Matt Garza will be activated from the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday's game. Garza has been sidelined with a bruised chest.

The Brewers also selected the contract of right-hander Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut in the first game Tuesday. Lefty Brent Suter was recalled from Colorado Springs as the team's 26th man for the doubleheader.

Right-hander Rob Scahill was designated for assignment and outfielder Brett Phillips was optioned to Colorado Springs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.