The Dodgers have placed first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list with lower-back discomfort and activated outfielder Joc Pederson from the seven-day concussion DL.

The Dodgers made the roster moves before Tuesday's game in Cleveland against the Indians.

Gonzalez's DL stint is retroactive to Monday, when he had an MRI after leaving Sunday's game against the Reds in the seventh inning after he said his back locked up.

"Tried my best to put together good at-bats and keep hitting pitches that I normally hit, but my body's not letting me get there, so you've got to do what's best for the team," Gonzalez said Sunday.

It marks the second time in the last six weeks that Gonzalez, 35, has been placed on the DL. The five-time All-Star had never been on the DL in his 14-year career before this season.

Gonzalez has struggled offensively this season, batting .255 with only one home run and 23 RBIs in 49 games.

Pederson has been sidelined since May 23, when he collided with Yasiel Puig in the outfield during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pederson, the fourth-year center fielder, also is off to a slow start this season, batting just .200 with two homers in 35 games.